Max’s Place, A Homey Colorado Pit Stop

If you find yourself traveling around exit 74 on interstate 25 in Colorado City, either traveling passed it or if you are just getting done exploring Bishop Castle in the mountains near by, Max’s Place is a perfect pit stop for a delicious meal.

Max’s Place serves breakfast all day as well as burgers and sandwiches, with an option of a mountain of fries, all at a decent price. This small, local restaurant is open daily, starting at 6 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. However, during the winter on Friday’s and Saturday’s the restaurant doesn’t close until 8 p.m.

Max’s Place serves breakfast all day, as well as hamburgers and sandwiches with a mound of fries on the side. Photo credit: Audrey Potter

The workers are all locals. Bo Gookin, who’s been working at Max’s Place for four years, said, “we’re a family here. The boss is great and treats us like we’re his family.” The restaurant even has a phrase, “Where Friends and Family Meet to Eat.”

Max’s Place has been open to the public since 2001 and was named after the owners’, John Schaiberger, family dog, Max.

A beautiful view of the mountains can be seen from the restaurants outdoor seating. To cold to sit outside? Don’t worry, Colorado’s beauty can still be seen from seating provided inside as well.

When Colorado’s weather is in your favor, Max’s Place offers outdoor seating for you to enjoy your meal with wonderful view Photo credit: Audrey Potter

With a very homey feel inside the restaurant, people are able to sit at the counter where they can watch the cooks make their meals. Pictures are hung up along the walls and large windows allow for natural light to illuminate the restaurant and onto the wooden tables inside. Every table that is next to a window seal offers books to read so customers can sit, relax and feel at home.

Indoor seating can be a little crowded, but it adds to the homey aesthetic that Max’s Place has. Photo credit: Audrey Potter

“My family and I stop to eat here whenever we’re in the area,” Melanie Brooks, a freshman psychology major at Colorado State University student said.

Max’s Place draws in a lot visitors because there are not many restaurants in the area. The place can get pretty busy during the summer, so you can expect a wait. However, with the local feel and the filling food, it is definitely worth waiting a little while.

Max’s Place gets pretty busy during the summer, but it is well worth the wait. Photo credit: Audrey Potter

Disclaimer, Max’s Place is a cash only restaurant. Located inside, there is an ATM which helps customers from having to stop at the bank before they make their pit stop here.

This summer, when you and your friends or family are traveling across the Colorado, make a pit stop at Max’s Place for a home away from home experience.

