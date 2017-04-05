Letters: ASCSU candidate Michael Wells encourages students to “crack a smile” this election season

Editor’s Note: The views expressed in the following column are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the views of the Collegian or its editorial board.

When my roommate threw my bike off the Newsom hall roof as a Freshman, I knew CSU was my home. The memories I have built here – good and, in the case of my bike, bad – have helped shaped me into the person I am today. I will never regret my decision to come to CSU even if it means my die-hard CU fan of a dad makes fun of me for the rest of my life. I want every student to feel that choosing CSU was the best decision they made in their life. Every student should smile walking to class. Every student should feel free. This year I am running for student body vice president and I am hoping to give students that feeling.

Who would have thought I would ever utter the words “please vote for me! I am running for student body vice president!” However, it appears I have hit that crossroads and maybe I have slumped to my true inner telemarketer. I hope that anyone reading this takes the time to vote on RamWeb April 3-5 for your next student body government.

I am not here to make promises I cannot keep. I am not here to pander to groups for votes and never follow up. I am here to put the effort in to make every Ram smile. As dumb as that sounds I want to genuinely be there for students and make decisions that will make people actually say, “wow, that’s not such a bad idea!”

Vote Silva-Wells on April 3-5 and maybe you might just crack a smile!

