Letter from the Editor: Goodbye, and thanks for all the puns

Dear Readers,

It is traditional for each outgoing Collegian editor-in-chief to write a farewell column. At the risk of being horribly cliché, I must confess that it is very hard to write now that it is my turn to essentially pen my own student media epitaph. In part, this is because I have a colleague behind me with a video camera shooting some B-roll for a video he is working on as I struggle to write coherently about this experience – this backbreaking, tear-jerking, anxiety-inducing, sleep-depriving, absolutely wonderful year, which at times nearly broke me, but that I wouldn’t trade for the world.

Mostly, though, I think I can barely put my farewell into words because it truly feels like my time here has hardly begun. Even though I wouldn’t hazard a guess about how many hours my colleagues and I have spent in our basement office in the LSC, it feels like we are only just getting started. This year, we wanted to strive to be good members of the community that we serve – to be transparent about our operations, to be cognizant of what kinds of stories our readers most want to see, and to attempt to dismantle the somewhat exclusionary culture that we felt our office had. No matter the accusations that have been leveled at us (“fake news!”) we have consistently worked to produce the best quality journalism that our resources will allow. And there is so much more to be done – the news never stops, and neither do we.

We have laughed and cried; we’ve slept on the uncomfortable newsroom couches; we’ve told countless terrible puns; we’ve fought; we’ve partied; we’ve typed like the wind; we’ve freaked the hell out; we’ve felt proud of our accomplishments. And amid it all, we’ve learned a heck of a lot about community journalism.

As always, thank you for your support of the Rocky Mountain Collegian. In the hands of our successors, led by editor-in-chief-elect Erin Douglas and managing editor-elect Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, there can only be more great things to come.

All my best,

Julia Rentsch, Collegian Editor-in-Chief