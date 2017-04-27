Kendrick Lamar’s The DAMN. Tour to stop in Colorado

Chances are that you or someone you know has been listening to “DAMN.,” the latest album from Kendrick Lamar. The rapper has been proving himself to be an icon. Finally, this rap icon has announced a new tour to support the release of his latest album and one stop is here in Colorado.

Beginning this July, Lamar will hit the road on The DAMN. Tour which will run until August. He will make stops in Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles. Importantly, for locals, he will be at the Pepsi Center on July 29.

Supporting Lamar on this tour are Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. Both acts will be with Lamar through the tour’s entire duration. Travis Scott has been working on new music and has an untitled project slated for release later this year. D.R.A.M.’s first studio album was certified gold. With supporting acts such as these, Lamar will not have a hard time making this a show to never forget.

“DAMN.” is already peaking at number one around the world. Here in the United States, it hit number one for both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. With Lamar taking over the music scene right now, this is the perfect chance to see him live in concert.

Tickets are start at $93. You can bet this show will sell out fast. For tickets, you can head over to kendricklamar.com/tour or pepsi.centerdenver.com.

