Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Inmate assaults Larimer County Jail deputy

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Crime, News

A Larimer County Jail inmate assaulted a deputy on Sunday, April 16.

The assault occurred at 5:45 p.m., when deputies were attempting to serve 37-year-old inmate Jeremy Allan Bonde a meal, according to a press release by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonde escaped when his cell door was opened and became violent when deputies attempted to return him to the cell. He struck one deputy in the thigh and groin area. The deputy was not seriously injured.

Bonde refused multiple orders to stop resisting as additional deputies responded to the scene. A Taser was deployed to gain control of Bonde and he was moved to a jail cell in the booking area.

Bonde again attempted to force his way out of the cell as the deputies were exiting, preventing the cell door from closing. Another Taser was deployed as deputies struggled with Bonde, but it was unsuccessful.

Pepper spray was deployed when Blonde continued to ignore commands from deputies. He then moved away from the door and was secured in the cell.

Bonde is currently being held on the following allegations:

  • Second-degree Assault
  • Failure to comply motor vehicle theft
  • Failure to comply arson

Deputies will seek to add a new allegation of second-degree assault following this incident.

Collegian news reporter Jenn Yingling can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @jenn_yingling.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Collegian Print Editions
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Licensing Our Content