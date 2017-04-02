Heath and Fitness: Working out after a break

I always like to think it’s easy for me to get back into my workout routine after I take a break. Sometimes the break is deserved, sometimes there is a reason to pull back, and sometimes I am just feeling lazy—my last break was definitely deserved. During spring break, I got used to ocean life and the luxury of sitting on a beach and drinking all day, but now I have to get back in the saddle and work hard.

If you are a college student, it’s hard to come back from spring break for a lot of reasons: the semester is almost over, relaxing days have become all too familiar and you haven’t been keeping up with your workout. Just like having cheat days, it’s important to realize that it’s okay to slip up every now and then and give your body time to rest. When I got back from break, I noticed that I showed a serious lack of motivation. I was barely waking up in time for class, I was eating terribly and I didn’t have any energy—working out was the last thing I wanted to do.

If you want to get back into the swing of things, there are some easy steps you can take. The first step is to start with something easy. Because I had let my body rest for so long, I figured that I wouldn’t be able to handle going to my favorite instructor at Title Boxing Club. I can only handle that specific instructor when I am willing and able to work hard. Instead, I went to the gym for 45 minutes to do a little bit of cardio.

The second step is to remember why you workout. After I started off easy, I started disciplining myself more. When I went to Title Boxing for the first time since break, I sat in the parking lot 15 minutes before class started, and I almost drove away. All I could think about was lying in bed and watching Netflix. Then, I began to remember how much I love the feeling of a good workout—that made me want to kick it into gear and start boxing again.

The next thing you should do is write it down on your calendar, or make plans with a buddy. Not only does this remind me to go, it pushes me to stick to my word. If you go with a buddy, it’s a great way to hold yourself accountable for working out. Having friends where you work out is a great way to form a community and get excited about working hard.

After a long break, there is a huge struggle for me to get back into my routine. If you are still having a hard time getting started, just follow those simple tips and get ready to sweat.

