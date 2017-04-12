Green Report: TSA marijuana mishap

Pot on planes? TSA said it could happen. Sounds like a dream come true. Now you don’t have to worry about that pipe and that like half gram you didn’t smoke before going home on break, right? Nope, apparently, our dreams crashed and burned, like that joint you dropped last week with your friends.

On April 5th, 2017, the TSA had made some updates to its webpage, specifically the “What Can I Bring?” page. The page stated early in the morning that medical marijuana could be brought both on your carry on and your checked baggage. The internet, of course, freaked out a little, tweeting out to the TSA asking if this was only OK depending on what states you were traveling in or if it was across the country. People were confused, but happy.

That didn’t last long, as the TSA changed the policy back to “No” less than three hours later. They then apologized and blamed it on a computer error.

Two hours after originally saying medical marijuana was allowed on flights (and one before stating you can’t bring it) medical marijuana was completely taken off the website, however, the TSA released a statement to Leafly stating that passengers should remember that: marijuana is still illegal federally, it’s still up to law enforcement if passengers will be allowed to travel with marijuana, and that passengers’ arriving and departing destinations aren’t taken into account. After the complete reversal, Leafly was also told that this information still reigned true.

This was the first time a federal agency had allowed the possession of marijuana in any form, and a great surprise with the current administration, specifically with Jeff Sessions as the head of the EPA.

So, just to be clear, you CANNOT bring marijuana on the plane with you, whether medical or recreational, no matter your location, or destination. Maybe someday we will see this as a possibility, but today, is apparently not that day.

