Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Green Report: The road for marijuana

By 1 Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Blogs, Culture, Green Report

The Literal Road

On 4/20, the fabled marijuana celebration day, police found over 250 pounds of marijuana on the side of the road. That’s a lot of ganja.

It was near Manitou Springs, where the weed, valued at up to $1.5 million, was discovered in 11 trash bags along the side of the road.

1mill.jpg
1 million dollars (Photo courtesy of Flickr)

The marijuana was found by police after a tip about some suspicious activity around a home, where they found nothing, but did find the 262 pounds of marijuana, about a mile and a half away. If only I had found the bags instead of the police… Oh the edibles and wax that could have been made.

The Metaphorical Road

Colorado’s House voted 56-7 to bar public officials from helping federal agents arrest citizens in case of a marijuana crackdown. The bill has already passed the Senate, 28-7, and now will go to the Governor’s desk.

ColoradoStateCapitolSenateChamber_gobeirne.jpg
Colorado Senate (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

The bill states that public officials (police) from aiding federal agents in “arresting a Colorado citizen for committing an act that is a Colorado constitutional right.” Which means that if federal agents come and ask local police for help in finding those using marijuana legally (under Colorado law), the police aren’t allowed to assist.

This bill also protects retail marijuana shops and medical stores. With Attorney General Jeff Sessions stance on marijuana, Colorado lawmakers wanted to make sure that their citizens were protected from any harm that might come from a possible federal government crackdown, although the move seems unlikely, according to Governor John Hickenlooper.

MOGY2603
Governor John Hickenlooper (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

Other states with legal marijuana are attempting to pass similar laws, in hopes of protecting their citizens.

The full bill can be found here, and is known as Senate Bill 197, or ‘the Sessions safeguard”.

Collegian Blogger Dylan Simonson can be reached online at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @DylanSimonson0.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Collegian Print Editions
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Licensing Our Content