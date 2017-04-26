Green Report: Chex Mix recipe

Edibles are a wonderful way to consume marijuana without having to smoke it, and doing so discreetly. Edibles, however, can taste like the nastiest thing you have ever willingly ate. If you’re reading this, I imagine you’ve had a pot brownie or something of the sorts where you asked yourself, “is this really worth eating?” I have had my fair share of these moments in my life. It doesn’t have to be that way though, edibles can taste delicious, as shocking as it may seem.

Personally, I don’t really like sweet edibles, especially ones with medicated chocolate. I find this to be because marijuana, at least while cooking, should be treated as an herb, meaning that it tastes better in savory dishes. You wouldn’t normally put basil in your brownies, would you? Of course not, unless you were daring and making these chocolate orange basil brownies.

Now, making your edibles taste better, even your chocolatey sweet ones, can be done, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not always easy or possible for some folk. Although other ways that can help are by using only high quality marijuana flower, or high quality wax, for your butter or oil. Along with these are other ways can be found here, however I disagree with the dosing that is explained, but my edible tolerance is abnormally high, so I’ll be using the ratios that I’m used to for this recipe, but you can do what you see fit.

As all good cannabis recipes, a good edible starts with good cannaoil or butter, which I have just provided a link to the recipe I use.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Medicated Chex Mix Recipe

Here’s what you’ll need:

9-10 cups Chex cereal (I use equal parts rice and corn and leave out the wheat)

1-1 1/2 cups Goldfish (I vary these ingredients every time, but here are my most common)

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

1-1 1/2 cups of toasted corn (Puffier the better in my opinion) (I vary these ingredients every time, but here are my most common)

1-1 1/2 cups of pretzels (I vary these ingredients every time, but here are my most common)

½ cup of cannaoil or butter

2-3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ cup of flavored seasoning (Such as nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, ranch, buffalo, etc.)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees

2. Start melting your cannaoil or butter, add seasoning, including Worcestershire sauce, once melted

3. In the largest bowl you have (preferably oven-safe for less dishes for later, I use an extra-deep turkey roasting pan), combine dry ingredients, then slowly add melted butter or oil, while constantly stirring

4. Continue to stir mixture while adding the melted oil or butter until evenly coated

5. Place in oven for 1 hour, being sure to remember to stir every 15 minutes (don’t get too high while you bake!)

And there you have it, delicious homemade medicated Chex mix, and what do you know? It tastes darn good too. I find for most people, half a cup to a cup of Chex mix will get them decently stoned, just remind people that it’s medicated so they don’t eat too much of it, because, if done right, you won’t be able to taste the weed at all, and if you do, it should just be a slight herby taste. This is easily my favorite edible recipe for a quick snack on the go, and the best part is, who’s going to think that your Chex mix is marijuana infused? Nobody that’s who. Just be sure to keep out of reach of children and others not legally allowed to consume, or even those who just don’t want to.

Collegian Blogger Dylan Simonson can be reached online at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @DylanSimonson0.