Great Plates raises over 100 thousand dollars for the Food Bank of Larimer County

The Downtown Business Association and downtown Fort Collins raised a record-setting $110,731.96 for the Food Bank of Larimer County with the 2017 Great Plates of Downtown promotion.

The event featured 28 restaurants in Old Town providing a $25 dinner specials March 1-14. Customers were asked after their meals to make a donation to the Larimer County Food Bank. This year’s donations exceeded last year’s by more than $23,000.

“This is a great event for a great cause,” said Ryan Houdek, owner of the Melting Pot, Social and Rodizio Grill, in a press release. “I’m so proud of the staffs who raise so much and the guests who give so much to help our community.”

During its 11 years of service the Great Plates of Downtown promotion has raised over $439,724 for the Food Bank of Larimer County.

“The Food Bank is grateful for the huge outpouring of support for this year’s Great Plates,” said Heather Buoniconti, chief development officer for the Food Bank for Larimer County, in a press release. “This is a true community event made possible by thousands of neighbors, including our partners at the DBA, the staffs at participating restaurants and the diners who generously donate to the campaign. Everyone’s support allows us to continue to provide food for the increasing number of families, children and seniors needing assistance.”

The following restaurants participated in the promotion: Austin’s American Grill, Beau Jo’s, Bisetti’s Ristorante, Blue Agave Grill, The Boot Grill, CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing, Fish, Illegal Pete’s, Jax Fish House, Jay’s Bistro, The Kitchen, LuLu Asian Bistro, The Mainline, The Melting Pot, Pour Brothers Community Tavern, Pueblo Viejo, RARE Italian, Rio Grande, Rodizio Grill, Slyce, Social, Sonny Lubick’s Steakhouse, Spoons, The Still Whiskey Steaks, Taj Mahal Restaurant, Tasty Harmony, The Welsh Rabbit, The Yeti, Ben & Jerry’s and Kilwin’s.

