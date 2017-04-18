Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Fort Collins Police Chief resigns, cites “significant challenges”

Fort Collins Police Services. (Collegian File Photo)

Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto jointly announced his resignation with City Manager Darin Atteberry on April 18.

In a statement released by the City of Fort Collins, Hutto said that Fort Collins Police Services has faced significant challenges over the past year and a half. Notably, the department faced a racial discrimination lawsuit and the recent controversy surrounding the arrest of Colorado State University student Michaella Surat in Old Town Fort Collins.

“FCPS has faced some significant challenges over the past year and a half, and I believe the organization will benefit from new ideas and a fresh perspective,” Hutto said. “I have always acted with integrity and with the best interest of the community as my number one priority, and this decision reflects my continuing commitment to put the community first.”

Hutto’s resignation marks the end of his five years serving as the Police Chief of Fort Collins. Prior to serving as the Fort Collins Police Chief, Hutto worked for the City of Austin Police Department for over 26 years.

Atteberry said Hutto served the community well and praised Hutto for his accomplishments, including accreditation for FCPS from the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, establishing the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, significantly enhancing community outreach and fostering a partnership with the City of Loveland for a Joint Police Training Facility.

Hutto’s resignation will be effective on May 12. The city is working to find someone from outside the agency to serve as the interim chief while a nationwide search for the next police chief is conducted.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update the article with more details as they become available.

Collegian news reporter Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

