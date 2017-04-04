Rocky Mountain Collegian

Fort Collins Masonic Temple vandalized over weekend

The Masonic Temple of Fort Collins was vandalized sometime between the evening of April 2 and morning of April 3.

According to a press release given by the Fort Collins Police Department dispatchers received a call around 12:10 p.m. on April 3 regarding graffiti on the front steps and pillars of the Masonic Temple at 225 W. Oak St.

The graffiti was produced by black spray paint and includes large, upside-down crosses on every pillar and the phrase “great tribulation is at hand” down the front steps.

Because of the nature of the crime, it is being investigated as a bias-motivated crime.

In the press release Police Chief John Hutto said, “defacing religious or cultural gathering places is a particular appalling act. We need those with information to step up so the perpetrator can face consequences.”

The Fort Collins Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer Ben Athearn at 970-221-6555 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. Tipsters will remain anonymous if preferred.

