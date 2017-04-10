Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Fatal motorcycle crash closes College and Swallow

A fatal motorcycle crash closed the intersection of College Avenue and Swallow Road Monday night. (Piper Davis | Collegian)

A fatal motorcycle crash closed the intersection of College Avenue and Swallow Road Monday night.

At 7:24 p.m, emergency dispatchers received a call of an injury accident at the intersection of College Avenue and West Swallow Road. Fort Collins Police Department responded to the incident.

The accident involved two motorcycles heading down College Avenue and a White Tahoe heading eastbound on Swallow Road.

One of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead on scene. The other motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the White Tahoe is in stable condition.

The intersection is anticipated to be closed for an additional few hours since the crash team is on scene conducting further investigations of the accident.

The investigation ongoing and is in its early stages. More details will be released by Fort Collins Police at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check the Collegian website for updates.

Collegian reporter Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @PiperLDavis.

  • Paul Lukes

    Good job with the prompt reporting. Couldn’t find it anywhere else online as of now.

    • Erin Marie Douglas

      Thanks for reading Paul! -Erin Douglas, news editor

