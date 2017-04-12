Easy Easter brunch recipes for college students

Easter can be one of the tastiest holidays. As college students, however, it is often difficult to find the time or expertise to create a gourmet meal for the occasion. So, here are a few recipes that might make Easter Sunday feel more special without breaking your back.

Easy: Chile Egg Quiche

Ingredients

– Six eggs

– One small container of cottage cheese

– One seven-ounce can of mild green chili peppers

– Two cups of Monterey jack cheese

– Pre-made pie crust

– Two teaspoons of salt and pepper

Directions

– Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

– Combine all ingredients in a large bowl

– Pour mixture into pie crust

– Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until center appears firm

Serve and enjoy! This recipe feeds three to six people, so it can be shared with roommates, company or kept for leftovers before school on Monday.

Easier: Linguicia Sandwiches

Ingredients

– As much linguicia sausage as you want to eat

– Light beer

– Hot dog buns

– Mustard

Directions

– Place linguicia in a slow cooker

– Almost cover with beer

– Cook on low overnight

Serve on buns with mustard! You can keep these on all day, so invite friends or family to stop by anytime.

Easiest: Sweet Strawberries

Ingredients

– Strawberries

– Sour Cream

– Brown sugar

Directions

– Set out each ingredient in their own bowl and let guests dip the berries in sour cream and then brown sugar.

This recipe is the perfect combination of tart and sweet. Plus, you hardly have to do a thing!

