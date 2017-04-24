Don’t miss events in FoCo this week

Here are the events and activities on campus and around town that you do not want to miss this week:

Monday, April 24:

Coloring and Cocktails at Social offers a fun evening for 10 dollars. Color an adult coloring sheet designed by local artists and win fun prizes. Coloring will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event happens once a month, so do not worry if you cannot make it this time.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Consent Turns Me On Carnival will take place at the Durell Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be carnival games and activities aiming to educate students about safe, consensual sex. Beforeplay.org, an organization that works to reduce unplanned pregnancies and normalize conversations about sex, will be hosting the event and answering questions throughout the night.

Tuesday, April 25:

Earth Day Festival in the LSC Sculpture Garden was rescheduled from last Friday due to weather and plans to come out full force on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is put on by Warner College of Natural Resources. Local organizations involved with sustainability will have booths and information. There will also be opportunities to win a succulent by spinning the “Wheel of Warner.”

Henna and Hummus at Yum Yum’s is a class all about the history of henna use and where in the world it is used. Ten dollars gets you the informational class and your own supply of high quality henna to practice your own designs with. The Mediterranean food of Yum Yum’s is not included in the price, but offers another layer to the culture of the night.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Salsa Tuesday at the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant is a longstanding Tuesday night tradition in Fort Collins. It starts off with a lesson for beginners from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and then a night of social dancing until 10:30 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge.

Wednesday, April 26:

Africa & Ale is an event put on by CSU’s Africa Center. This annual event is back on Wednesday in collaboration with Horse & Dragon Brewing Co., CSU’s Fermentation Science and Technology program and CSU’s Department of Art & Art History. The event will feature African-inspired beer from Horse & Dragon Brewing and appetizers from Nyala Ethiopian Restaurant. CSU art students will be displaying and selling African inspired woodblock posters and their proceeds will go to the art department. The $5 donations to get into the event will go to support the Africa Center. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Johnson Hall room 108. It is a 21+ event.

Take Back the Night is a national event campaign that aims to take a stand against sexual violence. The Campus Feminist Alliance and the Women and Gender Advocacy Center have teamed up to bring this event to campus. The event will start with a “speak out” in the Monfort Quad. The speak out is a space for survivors to share their stories and have others hear them. After this, the event will march to Old Town to hear a keynote speaker. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 27:

“Pippin” will begin playing at The Lincoln Center. The hit broadway musical will play from April 27 to April 29. Tickets are available at lctix.com.

The Star Wars Encyclopedia book signing and trivia night at Dungeons & Drafts will be celebrating the release of the new Star Wars Encyclopedia with a night of Star Wars trivia questions written by the encyclopedia authors. One of the authors will be at the event signing copies of the book. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28:

The MFA Thesis Exhibition will open at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art. This annual exhibition showcases the work of master’s students in CSU’s Department of Art and Art History. This is the culmination of their three-year-long graduate education. This year’s show will include the work of Katie Gabriel and Tim Schwartz. The reception will take place at the museum from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The work will be on display until May 20.

Artist Studio Tours and Sale is a self-guided tour of local art studios. This event starts on Friday and runs through the weekend. This is an opportunity to meet local artists, get a look inside their space and their creative process and buy original works. For a brochure with maps of studios and a list of participating artists, visit lctix.com/studiotour.

Little Shop of Horrors opens at the University Center for the Arts Friday. The show will play April 28, 29 and 30 as well as May 4, 5 and 6. Tickets are free for CSU students.

Saturday, April 29:

Open Admission Day at the Fort Collins Museum of Art will be Saturday. Admission is waived for the whole day. The current exhibition is “Masks,” which is the museum’s signature event. There will also be a special mask making event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fort Collins Nursery Spring Open House features deals on products, face-painting, coloring, live music, food trucks and community participation in the form of educational booths. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fast & Furriest 5K on the Oval is a 5K featuring dogs. It is organized by CSU’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program. The proceeds benefit the Companion Care Fund at CSU’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the Youth Fun Run starts at 10 a.m. There will be awards from the top three male, female and team finishers as well as for top male and female dog. Registration is $25 in advance and $35 on the day of the event.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.