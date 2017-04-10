Rocky Mountain Collegian

Denver Public Art opens request for qualifications for new Red Rocks project

Denver Arts and Venues’ Public Art Program opened a request for qualifications on April 6 for a Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater art project.

A selection panel will choose artwork(s) based on originality and reflection of the history, geology and diversity of the natural scenery. Any media can be used to create this artwork. The selection panel seeks specifically for an artist that is experienced or can demonstrate capability of incorporating the artwork into the existing environment. The goal of this endeavor is to incorporate permanent or semi-permanent artwork into transitional areas of the park.

Applications will be accepted at CallforEntry.org through April 27 at 11:59 p.m. The budget is $65,000 and is only open to artists and teams from Colorado.

