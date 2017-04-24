CSU men’s basketball adds Alonzo Tyson to 2017-18 roster

Colorado State men’s basketball has signed Cape Fear CC forward Alonzo Tyson to a National Letter of Intent, head coach Larry Eustachy announced Monday.

Tyson originally announced his decision on Twitter Saturday afternoon and was confirmed with an announcement by the school this afternoon. The 6-foot-9 forward will be eligible to play immediately and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“We are very excited about Alonso,” Eustachy said. “He brings a shot-blocking dimension that I don’t think we have had in my time here.”

As a sophomore in 2016-17, Tyson played in 31 games, averaging 14.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the season. In conference play, he increased game averages to 16.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest.

For the season, Tyson shot 65.2 percent from the field and 68.3 percent from the free throw line, adding 26 assists, 22 steals, and 47 blocks.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Fayetteville, North Carolina native spent two years at Trinity Christian high school, where he was a team captain and was ranked by Phenom Hoop Report as the state’s 13th best senior in 2014-15. Tyson was one of nine boys’ basketball players in North Carolina nominated for the McDonald’s All-American award and was named All-Cape Fear Region Second Team by the Fayetteville Observer.

CSU’s current 2017 recruiting class now consists of Tyson, along with guards Raquan Mitchell (Miami, Fla./Southridge (South Plains [TX] College) and Kris Martin (Frisco, Texas/Kimball (Oral Roberts)).

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.