CSU forward Koelliker will transfer

Colorado State sophomore forward Braden Koelliker will transfer from the program after being given his release, head coach Larry Eustachy announced Thursday. Koelliker has two years of eligibility remaining.

Koelliker played in all 36 games for Colorado State in 2016-17, averaging 4.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 18.9 minutes a game.

“I want to thank the entire community of Fort Collins and all those involved with Colorado State,” Koelliker said. “I’ve had an incredible experience being here and learning from such experienced and professional people. It’s in the best interest for me and my family to transfer from Colorado State University as we are looking to move closer to home. I have the utmost respect for the basketball program, my teammates, and the coaching staff and hope the absolute best for them in the future.”

Koelliker, A native of Snow, Utah, came to Fort Collins for the 2016-17 season from Snow College. He started five games throughout the season and scored in all but one Mountain West game coming off the bench.

“We really appreciate everything Braden has done in his time here at Colorado State,” Eustachy said. “He was a significant contributor to our success this year and a great teammate and student here at CSU. We wish him all the best with the next phase of his life and in all his future endeavors.”

Collegian sports reporter Evan Grant can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @EvanNGrant