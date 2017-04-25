CSU football picks up commitment from Zach Schlager

Colorado State football picked up its second commitment of the 2018 class Tuesday in McCook (Nebraska) linebacker Zach Schlager.

Younger brother of Rams starting safety Jake Schlager, the 6-foot-2 linebacker has decided to join his older brother in the Centennial state. Zach announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

A two-way player at McCook high school, Schlager started at both quarterback and linebacker for the Bison, helping guide the team to a 10-2 season. Schlager finished the 2016 season with 99 total tackles, 55 of which were solo, and nine tackles for loss.

Offensively, Schlager carried the ball 95 times for 940 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He also completed 23-of-47 passing attempts for 417 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Schlager received offers from Cornell and Harvard, along with North Dakota, South Dakota and South Dakota State. According to Rivals.com, Schlager was also receiving interest Air Force and Wyoming, as well as multiple power-five schools, including Kansas State, Minnesota and Nebraska.

NCAA rules prohibit college coaches from verbally discussing specific recruits until they have signed financial-aid agreements or national letters of intent. Schlager is eligible to sign his NLI this February.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.