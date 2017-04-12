CSU football picks up 2018 commitment, add walk-on quarterback to 2017 class

Colorado State football recently picked up its first verbal commit of the 2018 signing class. Nick Martin-Morman, a multi-purpose athlete from Northlake Christian High School in Covington, Louisiana has pledged to CSU football

Martin-Morman announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday. NCAA rules prohibit coaches from discussing recruits with the media until they have signed financial-aid agreements or a letter of intent, but head coach Mike Bobo and running back coach Bryan Applewhite each tweeted references about a signing from the Bayou.

Listed as a three-star athlete on all of the major recruiting sites, Martin-Morman plays both running back and defensive back positions.

Martin-Morman rushed for 959 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season last fall. He also totaled 16 receptions for 245 yards and worked as a return specialist. On the other side of the ball, Martin-Morman recorded 18 tackles and two interceptions.

National signing day is Wednesday February 7, 2018.

Walk-on QB set to join the Rams this fall:

Along with picking up their first commitment of the 2018 class, head coach Mike Bobo said Tuesday that in-state quarterback prospect Judd Erickson of Mountain Vista will be joining the team as a preferred walk-on this fall.

“We’re really excited about Judd and him coming to Colorado State,” Bobo said. “He was a guy that came to camp last year; he came to our team camp and he had a renegade team, and he did a really good job in team camp. He came back to our one-day camp and impressed us with his arm strength and his ability to see. To come in and run a team that he knew nobody (on), and he took leadership, I’m excited to see him and what he can do for us in the future.”

As a senior, Erickson completed 58 percent of his passes and threw 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Erickson will join current CSU quarterbacks on the roster, Collin Hill, J.C. Robles and Nick Stevens this fall, as well incoming freshman QB from New Orleans, Justice McCoy from Saint Augustine High School.

