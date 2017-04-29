Rocky Mountain Collegian

Colorado State linebacker signs with Los Angeles Rams

After going undrafted this weekend, former Colorado State linebacker Kevin Davis has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Davis was projected to go as high as the fifth round in the 2017 NFL Draft, but after not hearing his name called this weekend, the undrafted free agent was quickly picked up by the NFC West squad Saturday evening.

Prior to the NFL Draft, Davis competed amongst some of the nation’s best college football players in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game. Davis finished the college all-star game with five tackles as a member of the West team.

In 2016, Davis was one of three players in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) with 100-plus tackles, multiple sacks (3), multiple forced fumbles (four) and an interception. The 6’2”, 240 pound linebacker finished his senior campaign eighth in the conference in total tackles (110) and earned second-team All-Mountain West honors.

