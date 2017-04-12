City Council swears in members, thanks former member Gino Campana

Re-elected members of the Fort Collins City Council took their oaths of office on Tuesday night, also welcoming Ken Summers as the new District 3 representative. All other council members were re-elected, including District 1 representative Bob Overbeck, District 5 representative Ross Cunniff and Mayor Wade Troxell.

District 6 representative Gerry Horak was also elected as Mayor Pro Tempore, whose duty is to fulfill the mayor’s duties if the mayor can no longer fulfill the role.

Summers is filling the spot left by outgoing council member Gino Campana. Campana took office in April 2013 and was District 3’s representative until April 11, 2017.

Mayor Troxell then introduced a resolution thanking Campana for his work on City Council. The new council passed the resolution unanimously.

Campana worked as a liaison with numerous organizations within the city, including the City/Colorado State University Leadership Committee. Campana also was instrumental in implementing the “It’s on Us” campaign, which tackles sexual assault awareness in Fort Collins and at Colorado State University. Campana was given the opportunity to address the council for a final time.

“It looks fairly easy when you look at it from home, but once you step into the role, it gets quite different,” Campana said. “I’ve always had the utmost respect for my coaches … and it’s out of respect for the time and effort they put into this community. My thinking has evolved and I think every council member deserves ‘council member’ before their name.”

Campana’s speech to the council took a heartfelt note as he thanked his colleagues and family for the opportunity to serve on the council.

“I won’t forget the experience. I want to thank my wife and children for allowing me to miss those special times, but it was worth it,” Campana said as he stifled a few tears. “I’ve learned a lot, and I hope to continue to pass that on to people.”

Colleague and District 2 council member Ray Martinez recounted memories with the former council member, recalling Campana’s visits to his family’s house in Campana’s youth.

Dan Betts, a Loveland resident and district representative for Colorado Senator Cory Gardner, also commended Campana for his work.

Between now and early May, interim appointments will be made on the boards that Campana sat on, which include the Legislative Review Committee, Ethics Review Board and the Futures Committee.

Collegian reporter Gabriel Go can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @rgabrielgo.