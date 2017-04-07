Camping in Northern Colorado

The snow is melting, flowers are blooming and the temperature is rising. The garage doors are opening as the winter reclused Coloradans break out the tents, sleeping bags, fishing poles and coolers. A great time of the year for people to step out of their heated houses and go explore, but where do you start if this is all new to you?

Fort Collins and the northern Colorado area have an abundance of easy, accessible camping spots for every style of camping trip that you could wish to go on. From glamping to backpacking and everything in between; if you have the will, there’s a way in northern Colorado.





Glamping

Pack the propane stove and make your way up to the Mountain Park campground in Poudre Canyon. This facility includes: on site showers, toilets, electrical powered sites, and water supply. If you are looking for a camping trip that isn’t about seeing how long you can survive in the woods on packaged meat, this camping spot is the place to be. The sight is nestled right next to the Poudre river, so splashing around won’t be an issue. This type of camping lasts as long as you have the supplies.

Survival Camping/Backpacking

If you’re looking for a more hardy, extremist adventure this style of camping is definitely the thing for you. Pack your backpack with all of the survival essentials including: light sleeping bags, a one person tent, and a stocked first aid kit. Don’t forget the “wilderness” and nonperishable high nutrient foods. Since there is such an accessible water supply in Poudre Canyon, a good portable filtration water bottle is a great tool. Camping sites are not required when exploring this style of camping. Most usually spend a week at a time in the woods, so pack knowing you’re going to be actively moving for days.





“Weekend Camping”

This is for the people who wish to find a more balanced side to the adventure of camping. Leave your cars at the parking lots and hike up to some of Colorado’s most rural, gorgeous views and pitch tents in the more rustic camping spots located along the trails throughout Poudre Canyon. Packing usually consists of a mix between your survival and luxury camping. Packing light weight sleeping items and foods, but including the essentials for a somewhat luxury experience. The IOS and Android app Gaia GPS is worth the purchase if your are an avid camper looking for new spots and new weekend adventures all around Colorado. This type of camping is usually just a quick hike up, spend the night, hang out for a day, and hike down.

Camping is an adventurous outlet that is easy to do in northern Colorado. There are plenty of camping spots all around and plenty of resources that can be used to locate them. Just remember to look up camp site rules and keep them clean.