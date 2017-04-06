Brust: Recent construction projects show that CSU does not treat students equally

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board.

Colorado State University has made its mark as an excellent university for diverse majors. However, recent initiatives to renovate and construct new academic/athletic buildings does not resonate with student need. Although many different groups benefit from the changes to campus, other groups have been left in the shadows. Liberal arts and human sciences students suffer the most as the largest groups on campus. If CSU wants to keep its sparkling reputation, administration needs to focus more on the larger student body. The recently constructed football stadium and slaughterhouse are examples of neglect of the larger student body.

In the 2015-2016 school year, CSU awarded degrees to 1,500 liberal arts majors and 600 degrees to engineering majors. Compared to the other colleges, the liberal arts school has the greatest amount of students.

Most are aware of the widely covered slaughterhouse that will make its mark between the Morgan Library and Animal Sciences building. On a moral and social level, I see no issue having a slaughterhouse on campus because it will be an excellent learning tool for animal science students. However, the number of animal science majors at the University are greatly outnumbered by other majors. CSU needs to create a more equal budgeting plan that encompasses to all students.

Obviously, certain majors require different educational tools. Engineering students need more equipment then English majors. I also understand that technical costs included in tuition vary by major, but only marginally. However these are minor differences; both engineering students and ethnic studies students pay the same tuition, $8,301 for in-state students and $25,010 for out-of-state students. I am aware that although tuition is the same, technology is more expensive and therefore technical majors require more learning tools. However, the Engineering has two buildings, multiple labs and the greatest chance at a high paying job immediately out of college. There is no valid argument that can claim liberal arts students have equal resources.

In light of the newly constructed football stadium, my argument is short. We already have a stadium that works just fine and football has nothing to do with academics.

Liberal arts majors are pushed to the margins. I am biased in the fact that I study in two liberal arts programs, political science and journalism. However, my platform as a reporter has allowed me to speak with multiple people from many different fields of study. One motif has stayed constant in my work: liberal arts programs are the least developed. While many science programs are given grants in addition to ealing with a small number of students, the premise stays the same. Liberal arts suffers in the following categories:

Student Media- There is no formal facility for CTV. Their offices are in the basement of the Clark building. Also, there is no formal building for all student media.

Student and Staff Health- The Clark building, where many liberal arts students spend their days, is basically falling apart. It is not up to fire code, has asbestos and has no windows in classrooms, which could cause potential health issues.

Overcrowding- 6oo engineering students graduate every year as compared to 1,500 liberal arts students. While engineering has multiple concentrations, liberal arts holds over 30 different majors such as journalism, political science, foreign languages and so forth. The entire staff and student body is reserved to the Clark building which cannot hold the incredible amount of staff and students without having to host liberal arts classes in other buildings… ironically I have had two classes in Engineering.

I could go on, but I will spare the reader from a lengthy proclamation. In the end, I know little about the financial ins and outs of the University. All I know is that there is no doubt certain majors are given preferential treatment, and student commentary has yielded no change as of yet. If change is to be sparked, it is not at the student level; it is the administration’s job to treat students equally.

Allec Brust can be reached at letters@collegian and online at @allecbrust