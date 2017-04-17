Bobo pleased with competition heading into spring game

With Colorado State’s annual Green and Gold game just under a week away, the CSU football team is heading into their final week of preparation.

After scrimmaging the previous two weeks, Colorado State held a more traditional practice over the weekend, allowing coaches to work with their various position groups and focus on attention to detail.

With only two practices and the spring game remaining, head coach Mike Bobo is pleased with the work his team is putting in on a daily basis, but feels his team has a long way to go.

Bobo explained that the spring period has allowed his team to refocus and realize that there is work to be done, as it is “human nature” to get caught up in all of the excitement surrounding the program and its soon to be completed on-campus stadium.

“I feel pretty good about spring practice,” Bobo said after the team’s 12th practice of the spring on Saturday. “I think spring practice has helped us realize what we have to focus on every single day: what we can control as an offense, as a defense, as a special teams unit and as a team. I feel good about how we finished the last two days.”

Leading up to the inter-squad scrimmage on April 22, the team will practice Tuesday and Thursday.

“Those are three more opportunities to get better,” Bobo said. “We have to continue to work and keep pushing.”

One of the occasional consequences of competitive play on the field is a post-play altercation. After a tough practice that featured a couple of skirmishes, the third-year head coach explained that the altercations were nothing to worry about and that he likes to see his team play with fire.

“We need to learn how to compete,” Bobo said. “When you are competing out in the game setting, sometimes in drills, tempers flare a little bit. Quite frankly, I was glad to see it. Now, cheap shots on our players, that is not tolerated… I mean you have men out there going after it. There are going to be altercations and heated (moments). Quite frankly, I like that we had some fight from the defense.”

The spring game will be played on April 22 at 1:00 p.m. on Lagoon Field.

Collegian sports reporter Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.