4/20 is a day of marijuana celebration, so it’s only appropriate you enjoy the festivities with the best strains available. Here are the five best strains to enjoy on 4/20:

5. Blueberry Diesel

Kicking off this list with the only hybrid, Blueberry Diesel is an excellent high that doesn’t make you too hyped up, but doesn’t leave you couch-locked and ready to fall asleep. It’s parent strains are the ever so classic Sour Diesel and Blueberry. This strain tastes like freshly picked sour blueberries if done right and is bright green with shades that look like a pale turquoise in the right light. As a 50/50 hybrid, I’d suggest this smoke at around 5 p.m. or at least after your done with school or work.

4. Death Star

I am a Star Wars geek, so this strain had to make the list. An indica dominant strain, Death Stars parents are Sour Diesel and Sensi Star. Keep a glass of something beside you for this one because it will give you some major cotton-mouth. As a relaxing strain, Death Star might give you some couch-lock, but you’ll be awake enough from the sativa side of it to chat with friends as your evening moves forward to an end.

3. Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush is a 100 percent indica and the best smelling, looking and tasting strain I have ever had. It is a cross of Blackberry and Afghani, which are both strong indicas. I’ve had this strain many times in my life, but I’ll describe the best, as it is what all Blackberry Kush should strive for. The bud was maybe 2% green, stem and all. The rest was a dark and vibrant royal purple with pumpkin orange hairs. It smelt like a bowl of blackberries and sugar and tasted exactly the same. Best enjoyed before bed or with dessert.

2. Jack Herer

Nothing gets me higher than this strain, to this day. Even though this strain is a sativa dominant-hybrid that is crossed with Northern Lights #5, a Haze of some sort and Shiva Skunk, it feels all sativa. I’m a seasoned smoker, and I will still laugh hysterically after smoking this strain, unlike any other I have discovered. This strain was made for Jack Herer, a marijuana activist who wrote “The Emperor Wears No Clothes,” and was supposedly the first person to smoke it. This strain is best enjoyed anytime of the day, besides bedtime. But, if you have to act like you’re not high, it’s not.

1. Maui Wowie

If it’s spelt different at the dispensary, it isn’t true Maui Wowie. At least, that’s my experience with it. Maui Wowie is the oldest strain (it is a landrace strain) on this list and hard to find these days, due to its genetics being crossed so much to create other strains. Maui Wowie is a sour and fruity smelling strain that tastes like grilled pineapple. It is 100% sativa and best enjoyed early in the morning to about 1 p.m. Maui Wowie is light green with pale orange hairs. Dave Chappelle even gets excited about this strain when he encounters it in the movie “Half Baked.” It made it to number one simply by tasting delicious, giving a great, creative high and for being an original landrace strain.

Collegian Blogger Dylan Simonson can be reached online at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @DylanSimonson0.