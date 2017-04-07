Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Beer Me: Zero to Tooty Fruity at Block Bottle Brewery

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Beer Me, CTV Shows, Sponsored Content, Video

On this week’s episode of Beer Me!, beer buds Casey Robinson and Frank Conley head back over to Black Bottle Brewery to try their seasonal Zero to Tooty Fruity and to talk with head brewer Tom Mosemen. Also, happy National Beer Day!

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

