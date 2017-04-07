Beer Me: Zero to Tooty Fruity at Block Bottle Brewery

On this week’s episode of Beer Me!, beer buds Casey Robinson and Frank Conley head back over to Black Bottle Brewery to try their seasonal Zero to Tooty Fruity and to talk with head brewer Tom Mosemen. Also, happy National Beer Day!
