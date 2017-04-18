Rocky Mountain Collegian

Beer Me! – Weissbier at Zwei Brewing

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Beer Me, Sponsored Content, Video

On this week’s episode of Beer Me, Frank and Casey head to Zwei Brewing to try out their Weissbier, a Bavarian style wheat ale. Also, be sure to check out Zwei on April 22 when they will have a FoCoMX pre-party, where they will feature 2 bands, Switchman Sleepin’ and the Coteries. More information can be found on Zwei’s website:
http://www.zweibrewing.com/events.aspx

