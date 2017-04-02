‘Ascent’ fashion show displays student talent in design, modeling

The Colorado State University Design and Merchandising department took over the Fort Collins Lincoln Center Friday night with bright lights, upbeat music, catwalks and dance performances for their 2017 Fashion Show, “Ascent.” The show featured the work of 14 graduating design and merchandising students, plus an additional 19 students from the draping and design class.

The show featured collections in active wear, professional dress, casual lifestyle and evening and special occasion modeled by 42 CSU students.

The work of the graduating students was evaluated by a panel of four guest judges active in the fashion industry: Anabella Poletti, Brittany Pilliard, Colin Turek and Heather Okimoto.

The panel presented four awards to four different senior designers. Y Nhu Hong was awarded with outstanding designer. Her collection featured bridal inspired dresses that draw from Vietnam, her country of birth, and Western style.

Hong said she describes her style as pretty.

“All of my dresses are really flowy or really big,” Hong said. “I want the girls to feel pretty in the things they wear.”

Hong said she finds inspiration from bridal designer Lezaro Perez.

“I really enjoy his designs they’re really pretty and really simple,” Hong said.

Tanner Landen was awarded best construction for his line of snow sport wear. Models dressed in snowboots, snow pants, coats and layering pieces. His collection was tied together by the navy blue color featured on his four models.

Nina Mascheroni was awarded the title of most marketable for her collection featuring modern, professional looks for the working woman. Her collection exhibited various coats and jackets which she hand wove in the Fibers Studio at CSU.

The title of most innovative went to Caitlin Lund for her collection of men’s and women’s clothing. The collection was brought together by the use of olive green, rusty orange and white colors. Each of Lund’s pieces also contained hand-sewn beadwork.

The draping and design class elevated the fashion show to a new level with their extensive collection of dresses and outerwear made from recycled military parachutes donated to CSU by Aspen Pointe, a veteran rehabilitation non-profit. The dresses and outfits were in a variety of bright colors. Some dresses contained trains that seemed to float behind the models as they walked by.

Sarah Buzzetta, freshman design and merchandising freshman modeled three outfits in the show, including one of the parachute pieces.

“There’s a lot behind the scenes going on,” Buzzetta said. “There was a lot of running back and forth. Overall, it was really fun. It was exciting. Everyone was on their toes all the time.”

Estefany Montoya, junior design and merchandising student, worked behind the scenes to help make the show possible.

“I wanted to learn a few things (and) get myself out there,” Montoya said.

Montoya was part of the VIP Reception and Sponsorship Committee. She helped raise funds and find sponsors for the show long before a single model took the stage.

Montoya said she enjoyed setting up for the preshow reception and getting to talk to the attendees.

“I’m not much of a fashion person, but the show overall was really amazing,” said Xochitl Ramirez, second year social work and communications double major. “A lot of the designs were incredible and you can see where everyone was putting in a lot of work.”

Collegian reporter Nicole Towne can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @nicole_towne21.