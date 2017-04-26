Artisan Pops expands to grocery business

Revolution Artisan Pops has expanded into the newly-opened Revolution Market, a small-town grocery store with a large passion for local foods.

Revolution Market officially opened on April 14 and is located on 130 West Olive Street in Old Town.

The market is located in Old Town and features a full kitchen, deli and grocery store as well as a production facility for the artisan popsicles.

Owners and Colorado State University alumni Rebecca Barringer and Jarod Dunn originally envisioned a new business as an opportunity to expand their popsicle production with Revolution Artisan Pops. Revolution Artisan Pops is also located in Old Town, where it began selling hand-made popsicles in 2015.

After they found a suitable location for the new business, Barringer and Dunn said they realized their new retail space gave them freedom to open a store that sold more than just popsicles. They developed their original idea into a complete market, capable of supplying locally-sourced food year-round to Fort Collins residents.

“We get a lot of our products for the popsicles from local farms and vendors and many of them didn’t have an outlet to sell their things year-round,” Barringer said. “We wanted to get everything in one central place where people could come in and get (food) all the time.”

Almost all of the food sold at Revolution Market is produced in Colorado and much of it comes from Fort Collins. In addition, the store features a viewing area where customers can watch the popsicle production as it happens.

Barstools line the counter and wall where windows allow visitors to see the popsicles being made 5 days a week. The windows and viewing area were some of the main changes made to the previously empty retail space.

The local food offered at the market is sustainably raised and harvested, but not necessarily certified organic. The financial difficulty of becoming certified organic prevents many local growers from being able to label their food as such, even though it is produced in a very similar manner, Barringer said.



“Organic is a very costly license that a farm has to pay and a lot of small local farms can’t afford it and they don’t need to,” Barringer said.

Barringer said customers know the food offered at Revolution Market is quality because it comes from local farms.

Revolution Market also offers a wide variety of take-home meals that are made in-store. Dunn said these meals as both affordable and made with good ingredients and said he hopes to cater to those in Fort Collins who often do not have time to cook for themselves.

One of the most valuable aspects of the store is that Revolution Market can offer more individualized customer service than larger grocery stores, Barringer said.

“We want to provide great quality food at affordable prices to the general public and provide a personalized shopping experience where people can come in and interact with the community,” Dunn said.

Dunn and Barringer said they hope to accommodate the needs of every customer and to make shopping a community experience.

“Our goal is to suit the needs of the community,” Barringer said.

Moving forward, Dunn and Barringer said they hope to continue growing their inventory with local vendors and expand their produce section.

“We didn’t want to have a place that was necessarily gourmet or artisan or fancy, we just wanted people to be able to enjoy good, healthy food,” Barringer said.

Collegian reporter Mason Force can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @masforce1.