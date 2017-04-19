Arbor Day 5k proceeds to benefit Colorado forests

Colorado State University’s Alpha Gamma Omega fraternity is hosting a 5k marathon on Saturday, April 22.

The goal of the marathon is to help raise money to go towards the restoration of Colorado’s forests. The money will also help to keep these forests healthy and supported for years to come.

The fund is run by the Colorado State Forest Service. This program is a service and outreach agency of the Warner College of Natural Resources at CSU. They work to protect and restore plant life in Colorado’s forests through research, planting seedlings and educating the public.

“We hope to raise even more money than last year, when we were able to donate over $2,750 to the Restoring Colorado’s Forest Fund,” said Tim Horst, the race director and member of Alpha Gamma Omega. “This fund, run by the Colorado State Forest Service, provides seedling trees for planting on lands most severely impacted by wildfire and other disasters in Colorado.”

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This is the third year that the race has been hosted by Alpha Gamma Omega. Each year they donate to the same cause.

Anyone who is interested in participating in the race can register online. Runners can also register the day of the race. The registration fee is $20 unless you are a CSU student, then it is $18. The race will begin at 9 a.m. by shelter 7 in City Park. For more information and to register online visit arborday5k.weebly.com.



Alaysha Powell can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or Twitter @alaysha_powell.