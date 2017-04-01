April Netflix picks

We’re almost to the finish line. One more month of school. In the meantime, treat yourself to some of Netflix’s best movies and TV for the month of April.

Heathers: This film may remind you of movies such as the classic ‘90s film “Clueless” or other ‘80s teen movies. It is both an odd mix of perky high school romance and revenge, and dark, social commentary, all starring the sensational Winona Ryder. Ryder plays Veronica, a member of the popular girl clique whose names are all coincidentally Heather. Secretly, Veronica has disdain for the Heathers, and when she meets social outcast J.D., he offers her a solution to rid the world of the Heathers once and for all. Will their plot to kill the cool kids end terribly? “Heathers” would not be received well if it were made today, yet its message is certainly potent. Its humor – dark. Its plot – insane.

Santa Clarita Diet: Maybe you like suburban family sitcoms. Maybe your taste leans more toward gore and zombies? “Santa Clarita Diet” is both. Starring Drew Barrymore as a bloodthirsty-yet-normal mother, she and her husband must figure out a way to live their average realtor life while satisfying Barrymore’s craving for human flesh. The juxtaposition of cheery Californian suburb meshing with flesh and blood is certainly quirky, and, quite humorous.

Boyhood: In 2014, I saw this film and was amazed how Mason’s timeline of his life matched up with my own. This film is unlike any other. It chronicles the life of an average boy, Mason, as he grows over the course of twelve years. But, they use the same actors and thus, this film has been in the works for over a decade. It’s almost alarmingly accurate and raw and very moving. I highly recommend this movie for anyone around this 18-twentysomething age.

Zootopia: Zootopia was surprisingly…fantastic. As one who usually cringes at animated movies that aren’t Disney classics, Zootopia was a big surprise for me. I only watched it because I heard it was good, and, it was. It delivers current social commentary in a way that is easily digestible for kids and glaringly obvious for us older folk. Follow along as a rabbit named Judy Hopps becomes a cop in Zootopia, faces discrimination and is sent on a mission alongside a conniving fox to solve a mystery. It’s great, I promise.

The Inbetweeners: Four dysfunctional, crude British lads. British banter and wit. The Inbetweeners is hilarious and accurate for any group of friends who ever feel a bit socially impaired. The boys constantly face bad luck and face the trials of being outcasts at their prep school in suburban London. If you like the show, you’ll love the movies, both of which are also on Netflix.

