Annual Project Homeless Connect to be held April 7

The 8th annual Project Homeless Connect at Colorado State University will occur on April 7 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Aztlan Community Center at 112 East Willow St. in Fort Collins.

According to the SLiCE website Project Homeless Connect provides individuals who are experiencing homelessness with services such as medical exams and legal advice.

Partners of Project Homeless Connect include Homeward 2020, Sister Mary Alice Murphy Center for Hope, Bohemian Foundation and SLiCE with support from United Way of Larimer County.

About 500 people are expected to attend the event, according to the SLiCE website. In previous years Project Homeless Connect helped about 200 people. Since 2010 Project Homeless Connect has helped approximately 2,000 people. Participants will be matched with a volunteer who will help them with what they need. For more information on volunteering for Project Homeless Connect go to this website.

The annual event provides necessities to people and families that are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless. The event will be serving free breakfast and lunch to participants. The event is pet-friendly.

Around 60 different businesses and agencies will be providing services for the event.

Services include:

Bike Repair

Bus Passes

Children’s Activities

Dental Screenings

Employment Specialists

Eye Exams

Haircuts

Housing Information

Legal Services

Medical Screenings

Pet Services/Food

