American Sign Language class at CSU puts on flash mob to promote class

Wednesday morning, people eating lunch in the Lory Student Center were treated to a flash mob of students signing in American Sign Language.

“We’re doing a flash mob in sign language to get people to sign up for the class,” said Deanne Seitz, professor for LSGN 100.

Seitz said that the department is currently working on a minor. The department added two new classes in the field last fall, in addition to the four that were already offered.

“It is the best language class offered here,” said Gwen Hummel, a senior equine science and journalism major. “It’s so interactive, you’re moving the whole time and it translates right to English so it’s a really easy language to pick up.”

Hummel, who is finishing her first semester in ASL, said that she enjoys the class because it is something that everyone can get involved with.

The students performed “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer and signed the lyrics while Seitz led them. It gathered a crowd of onlookers, who seemed intrigued by the sudden music playing in the LSC. The mob was comprised of 20 or so students in the ASL class, and they seemed excited to be showing off what they learned.

“I love it so much,” said Joselin Rivera, sophomore human development and family studies major. “I’ve been waiting to take it since middle school, so I’m so excited to take it now.”

Rivera said that getting to know the culture around sign language has been one of the best parts of the class.

LSGN is a five-credit course offered at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m and 1 p.m. in the fall semester. The course information offers the benefits of ASL, including cognitive development and learning a great backpack language.

“Take American Sign Language! It rocks,” Seitz yelled to the crowd gathered in the LSC.

