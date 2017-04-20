Alpha Phi Omega to host fundraiser for childhood cancer

Alpha Phi Omega will host a fundraiser April 21 with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation where attendees will have the opportunity to shave their heads in solidarity for children with cancer.

St. Baldrick’s was founded in 1999. In 2000, the first shaving event was held in Manhattan on St. Patrick’s Day, which resulted in 19 bald heads and $104,000 donated to fund research for the Children’s Oncology Group.

Alpha Phi Omega is a co-ed community service-based fraternity that has been on campus since 1947. While St. Baldrick’s is an important event for the fraternity to raise money for a good cause, it is not the only event Alpha Phi Omega hosts. Every year, the fraternity plans a variety of fundraising events to raise money for two nonprofit organizations.

These organizations are selected at the beginning of the semester and Alpha Phi Omega typically raises over $10,000 for each one. In the past, the fraternity has donated to CASA of Larimer County, McKinney Backpacks, Rescue Mission and many more.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The St. Baldrick’s fundraiser is unique because of the way in which attendees donate money toward childhood cancer research. In exchange for donating or pledging money, participants shave their heads.

This year, Alpha Phi Omega has partnered with James Salon located in the Lory Student Center, who will donate their time and resources to help the fraternity raise money for a great cause.

The event will take place on Friday, April 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in James Salon.

James Wyatt can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @jwwyatt2295.