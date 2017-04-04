‘A Wrinkle in Time’ to come to Fort Collins

Many students have read and loved Madeline L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time” at one point or another. Now the story is coming to life. Before the film adaptation is released next year, the Lincoln Center is hosting Director Lee Osterhout and company for a two-hour stage adaptation.

The story tells the tale of young Meg, her brother Charles Wallace and their friend Calvin, as they search time and space for Meg’s scientist father, who has been missing for years. The trio finds help from a number of eccentric extraterrestrials in order to reach their goal and save the planet Earth.

Science fiction is not a common genre to be adapted to the stage but as a press release from the production points out, the show “offers a unique take on a number of compelling lessons that are just as relevant today as they were when it was written in the 1960s.”

Despite the bold special effects that are certain to take place, the story will offer amazing lessons for people of all ages.

“Young people of today are confused about how they fit into our world of technology and information,” Osterhout-Kaplan said. “I’m honored to be working with them as they tell this amazing story.”

The play will also offer viewers a unique opportunity to see the book play out before their eyes. Nearly a year before Disney brings the story to the big screen, the play features an array of stars like Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling.

The show will run at the Lincoln Center on May 5 at 7 p.m., May 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., May 7 at 1 p.m., May 12 at 7 p.m., May 13 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and May 14 at 1 p.m. The family-friendly show runs for two hours, and tickets can be purchased for $8 on the Lincon Center’s website.

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com and on Twitter @NateMDay.