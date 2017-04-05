5 Steps of the Creative Process Inside a Dispensary

I wanted to make a video so badly. My professors constantly remind me that video is an essential skill for capturing the modern audience. Many other students in my program are already producing this 21st century gold, and here I am still writing boring print articles for my mom to read on Facebook.

Insistent that I, too, could make a beautiful video, I set out to find a story. The charming folks at Flower Power Botanicals agreed to let me come in one day to chat and before I knew it we were touring the dispensary’s grow rooms. Check out the shaky footage in all its glory here:

The production of something even as simple and short as this video deeply challenged me. My rollercoaster moods are best explained through 5 creative steps.

