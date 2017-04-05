Five movies to watch that will give you 4/20 vibes

4/20 is the annual celebration of marijuana, so what better way to spend one of the laziest holidays than with movie marathons? Here are the best movies to watch on 4/20:

5. “Fifth Element“

Not exactly a stoner movie, but the exciting visuals are sure to please the high-eye. Bruce Willis stars in this film with Milla Jovovich and Chris Tucker. Tucker has the best role, though, as a humorous radio show host who happens to dress in drag.

“He comes all out decked in his, like, cape,” said Chandler Bradford, Smokey Monkey employee, while trying to hold back laughter. “It’s like futuristic space drag.”

They even named a strain after the movie, so it is close enough to a stoner flick, right?

4. “How High“

With hip-hop stoners Method Man and Redman as the two main stars, this movie is full of weed and humorous banter. This movie coined the famous phrase, “I figure if I study high, take the test high, get high scores!” These two do a 4/20 show every year in Denver, so they obviously enjoy their cannabis a bit.

Henry Carmichael, a junior studying health and exercise science, said it is his favorite stoner movie because “it’s hilarious and I like laughing.”

The movie involves these two stoners getting accepted into Harvard and the high adventures they experience there.

3. “Across the Universe“

“(It’s) not really a 4/20 movie, but I love watching ‘Across the Universe’ when I’m stoned,” said Lauren, natural resources major. “Pretty music and colors and (it’s) all about the hippie movement.”

The movie is done in a musical style, with only Beatles remakes as the soundtrack. The main character, Jude, is a man from Britain who comes to America to meet the father he never knew and gets high and by with a little help from his friends.

2. “Dazed and Confused“

A stoner movie classic, “Dazed and Confused” is a casual and funny movie that feels like it could have happened, especially when compared to these other movies. The story revolves around a group of high school kids on their last day of high school in the mid 1970s.

“Honestly, it really just does a really good job at capitalizing what a high school kid is like when he’s a stoner,” said Chris Sovchuk, a senior studying marketing.

This movie revolves around the incoming freshman and new seniors, specifically, a football player named Randy “Pink” Floyd. This movie is more than just “all right, all right, all right.”

1. “Pineapple Express“

A modern stoner classic, this movie is probably the most iconic marijuana movie of this generation. Starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, this movie is a roller coaster of excitement and hilarity.

This movie tries to capture stoners in a modern time, where marijuana is not as big of a taboo as it once was and with some crazy drug deals gone wrong vibes. These two get into some serious trouble over a strain of marijuana the movie was named for. They even made it in real life because of this movie. That is why this movie made it to number one.

