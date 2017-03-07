Wolverine’s last ride turns out to be his best in ‘Logan’

The year is 2029 and mutants are nigh extinct as Wolverine takes care of an elderly professor away from the rest of the world.

Long gone are the days of the X-Men and fighting evil, the world of “Logan” is nearly devoid of any morality.

Gripped by alcoholism, regret and an aging body, we are seeing a very different Wolverine. Our title character only wants one thing, to be left alone.

Logan’s wish is promptly interrupted when he is forced to protect a young girl from shadowy forces.

What has been labeled as Hugh Jackman’s last movie as Wolverine is vastly different in tone from anything prior in the X-Men franchise.

Rated-R, “Logan” is a sobering, brutal and bloody tale of a man plagued by his own legacy and there is not much stoicism found here.

Words like hesitant, troubled and callous are more fitting for the former X-Men.

Jackman, a classically trained actor, brings fresh nuances that encapsulate so much of what fans love about the haggard character.

Desperation, pain and anger play out very differently on a Wolverine who is beginning to show that he may not be so indestructible as we all thought.

Not to be outdone by Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart plays an ailing Charles Xavier afflicted with pains of mortality as he continually clings to the idea of bringing Logan into the light.

Much of the film’s emotional weights hinges on Jackman and Stewart’s relationship, as Logan finds Charles the closest thing he has ever had to a father and takes care of him as so, no matter how much it burdens him.

A young and talented actress named Dafne Keen plays Laura, the young mutant Logan is put in charge of.

Without any words, Keen embodies a striking resemblance to Jackman’s historic fierceness as Wolverine. The resemblance is nearly uncanny.

Curious, yet full of rage, Laura is a character brought into a world full of senseless violence as she is constantly on the defensive due to a sick corporation in the business of making living super weapons.

“Logan” while, mature and dark in tone, feels like the first movie to really provide a critical understanding of the character. The moral decisions Logan faces as he and his makeshift family travel the United States make for the best character moments fans have seen on screen.

Director James Mangold’s second time helming a Wolverine outing is vastly superior to the floundering “The Wolverine.”

“Logan” is much more emotionally rewarding than watching Wolverine fight a samurai, Logan’s journey across the country while battling his demons comes off as much more resonate.

Should you see it?:Yes!

“Logan” is the sensible and emotional conclusion to a character that has always been the shining star in the X-Men franchise.

Our characters on screen are finally complicated, flawed yet lovable, something that has been devoid of the last few Fox Studio superhero movies, “Deadpool” excluded.

What is most important about “Logan” is that there are finally stakes involved and our characters are more vulnerable than they have ever been. Logan’s last ride is his best one yet.

Collegian reporter James Wyatt