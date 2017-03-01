Winter to Spring Closet Transitions

The winter to spring fashion transition can be tricky, especially when sometimes you experience both during the same day. How are you suppose to dress?

These two mannequins are dressed in two fantastic outfits for the tricky transition. The light material of the long sleeve blouse is perfect for staying cool in the sun, while staying protected from the wicked winds. Coupling the outfit with a lined jacket will ensure warmth into the evenings.

Casual and cute is hard to style with layers but easy to master once you know the tricks of the trade. Layering lots of thin pieces together creates a polished look that’s perfect for all weather options. Dresses are a fun way to mix it up, pair them with a cardigan for a fun time soaking up the sun.

Fort Collins is equipped with many boutiques, perfect for transition seasons and are easy on the wallet as well. Cira Limited is one of these shops and is perfect walking distance from Colorado State University’s campus.

Rustic Thread, a women’s clothing boutique in Old Town, is preparing their customers as well. The mannequin pictured shows a fantastic blend of light materials and jeans to stay the perfect temperature in this whirlwind of a season.

No matter if it’s raining, snowing, sunny, windy or a blend of all of them in one day, you will always be stylish with these closet transitions.