Winter to Spring Closet Transitions

The winter to spring fashion transition can be tricky, especially when sometimes you experience both during the same day. How are you suppose to dress?

Outfit Transitions on Mannequins
These mannequins display a fantastic way of styling for weather changes throughout the day. Photo credit: Katie Mitchell

These two mannequins are dressed in two fantastic outfits for the tricky transition. The light material of the long sleeve blouse is perfect for staying cool in the sun, while staying protected from the wicked winds. Coupling the outfit with a lined jacket will ensure warmth into the evenings.

Trying Out New Looks
Try out some new looks with dresses from Cira Limited Photo credit: Katie Mitchell

Casual and cute is hard to style with layers but easy to master once you know the tricks of the trade. Layering lots of thin pieces together creates a polished look that’s perfect for all weather options. Dresses are a fun way to mix it up, pair them with a cardigan for a fun time soaking up the sun.

Shopping at CIRA Ltd.
Try shopping for layers at Cira Limited. Photo credit: Katie Mitchell

Fort Collins is equipped with many boutiques, perfect for transition seasons and are easy on the wallet as well. Cira Limited is one of these shops and is perfect walking distance from Colorado State University’s campus.

Rustic Thread Display
A blend of light materials and jeans will keep you the perfect temperature during these warmer days and cooler nights. Photo credit: Katie Mitchell

Rustic Thread, a women’s clothing boutique in Old Town, is preparing their customers as well. The mannequin pictured shows a fantastic blend of light materials and jeans to stay the perfect temperature in this whirlwind of a season.

No matter if it’s raining, snowing, sunny, windy or a blend of all of them in one day, you will always be stylish with these closet transitions.

