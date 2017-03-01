What you missed from ‘The Voice’ season premiere

“The Voice” is back for the show’s 12th consecutive season, this time with celebrity coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani and host Carson Daly. The show started back in April of 2011 and has continued throughout the years with a new season every spring and fall; the show has even already guaranteed a 13th season this upcoming fall. It has had mass success as a television show and singing competition and has won several awards including a few Emmys.

“The Voice” has kept two of its original coaches throughout each of the seasons so far, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, and has had eight other returning coaches spread throughout the show over the years. These coaches include Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus.

The “blind auditions” that judge each contestant are what make up the premiere and the first few episodes of the show. From there they then have the “battle rounds,” “the knockouts” and the “live shows.” Each season of the show has had other gimmicks as well, such as being able to steal contestants, having celebrity mentors that always include big names who are current in the music industry and now each coach being able to choose two contestants to join their team from the popular app Snapchat.

The appeal of the show though has always seemed to come from being about “The Voice” due to the coaches not being able to see the artist while they are auditioning, having only their singing talent to base their decision on.

However, the show seems to have lost its way since the first few seasons. It appears to be more and more about the coaches each year rather than the artists whom they are teaching. One example of that this year is the producer’s focus on Blake Shelton’s and Gwen Stefani’s new relationship. It was already referenced multiple times throughout Monday night’s episode and that was only the premiere. We can guarantee to have a lot of that coming this season. This may be why the show appears to be less talked about each year although the ratings still seem to be there. I used to hear people talking about it in class or while hanging out throughout the earlier seasons and now no one seems to care as much.

The show has become overdone and overproduced like many singer competitions that have come before, such as “American Idol” and “The X Factor.” The thing is though, the talent is still there.

After only one episode you know there are some special artists performing in this competition. Three of which are JChosen, Johnny Hayes and Stephanie Rice, all who have stories just as powerful as their voices. JChosen was the first artist of the night, performing the classic “Sexual Healing” by the late and great Marvin Gaye. JChosen stole the show with his strong vocals and enthusiasm throughout his performance. His persistence to be a singer was highlighted prior to his performance as well as his work with special needs kids. He got a four chair turn to acknowledge his talent, ultimately shocking everyone, and he ended up choosing Team Gwen.

Hayes is a returning artist from the previous season who had not gotten any chair turns, but this time he got two. He sang “Try a Little Tenderness” and wowed the crowd and the judges. Hayes had such a great style to his voice, with a great song choice and ultimately earned his spot on the show and his spot on Team Adam.

Stephanie Rice earned her spot on Team Gwen after a two chair turn and an inspiring story. She sang an emotional rendition of “Piece by Piece” and showcased her sultry and smooth voice. The 27-year-old shared that she was disowned by her pastor father and the rest of her family after coming out at age 18. She showed this emotion and strength throughout her whole performance and looks to be a great contender in this competition.

The talent is there in “The Voice;” there were many artists who auditioned in the premiere with so much great singing ability and talent. If you can get past the Hollywood aspect of the show then it is a good one to watch; however, the Hollywood aspect is a large part of it, although so is the talent and the artists’ stories.

Check them out for yourself at http://www.nbc.com/the-voice

