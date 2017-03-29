Urban Egg Eatery serves locally sourced, unique breakfast food

Urban Egg Eatery is a diamond in the rough. Innovation, creativity and delicious are all words that can describe the restaurant.

Urban Egg opened its doors a little under a year ago and has become a popular Old Town attraction. Urban Egg is known for their build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and their distinctive, interesting menu.

“Something about eating at Urban Egg makes me feel cool and healthy,” said Jennifer Springfield, a customer at Urban Egg. “This is actually my first time eating here, but I will definitely come back and recommend it. It is a shame this restaurant does not get the credibility it deserves.”

Urban Egg’s menu and food is inclusive to everyone they serve. They take pride in serving local, fresh produce as much as possible. Their menu consists of breakfast items like natural juice blends, numerous types of pancakes, French toast, Benedicts and local Hickman’s Colorado brown eggs. For lunch, they serve items including soup, salad, gourmet burgers and sandwiches.

Customer Jake Hoppes said Urban Egg is one of his favorite brunch spots.

“The best part about Urban Egg is that there is rarely a wait time and, for a brunch restaurant in Old Town, that is a total plus,” Hoppes said. “My favorite part is the manager is always walking around and checking in, it makes you feel important and that this place really cares about what they serve you.”

Urban Egg’s decorations and atmosphere take a more modern perspective, which is appreciated locally. The restaurant has even gained national attention by placing tenth on Urbanspoon’s list of 101 Great Breakfasts in the United States.

Customer Bethany Medina said Urban Egg provides an enjoyable vibe.

“When I read the menu it is a struggle to decided what to order because everything is just so unique,” Medina said. “This is my go-to recommendation when people ask where to get breakfast or lunch because it is so out of the ordinary and it just does not compete with any of the other breakfast and brunch places in Old Town.”

Customer Daniel Guzman said he admits that the restaurant is a little pricey.

“What you pay for is what you get,” Guzman said. “The prices go up because you are getting top notch ingredients and that is completely worth the price for me.”

