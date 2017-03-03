Uncertainty rises amidst Nintendo’s Switch launch

The Switch is officially here, and the console has already been met with extreme levels of hype and skepticism.

At a retail price of 299 dollars, the system comes with the portable tablet, dock for a TV and the revolutionary controller called a “Joy Con.”

Players get everything they need to get the Switch up and running, except for a game.

The biggest title available upon launch is the heavily anticipated “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” which will be an additional 60 dollars. There’s currently no bundle available that includes the system with the game yet that may change around the holiday season.

It should be noted that “Breath of the Wild” will also be released for Wii U, Nintendo’s last generation system.

Besides “Breath of the Wild,” there are only three new games that will be available which are “1 2 Switch,” “Snipperclips” and “Bomberman R.”

While these are three games that are developed by third-party developers (non-Nintendo), these titles seem underwhelming compared to “Zelda.”

With such an anticipated first-party game title being available for both systems, it’s not stretch to think that this may inhibit Wii U players from jumping on to the new system if they can just play it on their current system.

Here Nintendo seems to be impeding it’s own market from adopting it’s next system. Whether “Zelda” being available for both systems will help sales remains to be seen.

It’s one of Nintendo’s more baffling moves amidst the launch of the Switch, and it’s beginning to raise more skepticism among the video game community.

“One thing I’m nervous for is that people were this excited for the Wii when it came out and it turned out to be very gimmicky,” said sophomore Drew Santos.

Of course, the Wii launched to major commercial success in 2006, launching with major heavy hitting first party titles, yet was unable to cultivate much longevity with third-party developers.

Another disheartening fact when it comes content is that many of the consoles online capabilities will not be available.

“Virtual Console games will not be available on Nintendo Switch at launch,” said Nintendo in a press release. “We will share more information in the future.”

It appears anyone who was hoping to download classic Nintendo games in hopes of easing the time between “Zelda,” and the holiday release of “Super Mario Odyssey” will be very disappointed.

As of right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding Nintendo especially post-NES Classic launch when Nintendo offered a 60 dollar plug-and-play version of the Nintendo Entertainment system, preloaded with 30 games.

“We thought that the consumer that already had a Wii or Wii U and had purchased those already, we didn’t think they’d buy the NES classic,” according to a statement made by Reggie Fils-Aime, president and CEO of Nintendo of America.

It’s here that Nintendo seems to not understand how effective classic games are in the market and launching the Switch without this feature seems like a major misjudgment.

It’s unclear if the Switch can avoid the fate of the Wii and the Wii U, but Nintendo’s moves hardly suggest anything has improved.

“Before I buy a Switch, I’m going to wait to see the announcement for the Xbox Scorpio before I shell out money for another console,” Santos said.