Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

The Sunrises of Colorado

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: College Avenue, Recreation & Travel Tagged With: , , , ,

As a photographer, and Missouri native, when I moved to Fort Collins I was told I would have to change my style of shooting. I initially rolled my eyes in disbelief at this comment but soon found it to be very true. In Missouri, I had relied heavily on golden hour, the hour before sunset when the light is softest and easiest to manipulate. Whereas is Colorado, the golden hour is shortened when the sun tucks behind the mountains. Simply put, the further away from the mountains, the better the golden hour.

This is why I fell in love with Colorado sunrises, and for the first time, I actually understood what “purple mountain majesties” meant.

When watching the sunrise from Estes Park, I would highly recommend viewing it from the valley. From the valley, you can see how the rising sun reflects off the clouds, making deep tones of purple, orange and pink. The way the sun gently hits the mountains creates soft hues of purple.

The drive to Estes Park from Fort Collins is about an hour, so you must leave town very early in order to make it to the park before sunrise.

A much closer drive, Horsetooth Rock, is an incredible place to watch the sunrise. The hike is about an hour long, and headlights or flashlights, as well as a little rock climbing, are necessary.

While hiking, you can see the city of Fort Collins light up brighter and brighter as the sunrise approaches. Once on top of Horsetooth, you’ll have a birds-eye view of the entire city and the foothills, as the sun braces itself against the city lights and over into the reservoir.

“I think I prefer sunrises over sunsets because they require more effort. I’ve been awake for almost every sunset in my life, but I’ve slept through so many sunrises. There’s just something about consciously making the effort to wake up and watch the sunrise that makes it that much more beautiful,” said Colorado State University student, Katy Long.

Red Rocks Amphitheater is also among the best places in Northern Colorado to watch the sunrise, and also get a morning workout in at the same time. You’ll find many people starting off their day by running and lunging up and down the amphitheater’s steep seating and stairs. It is also very accessible for dogs if you choose to bring your canine companion.

While watching the sunrise from the amphitheater I saw the most unforgettable cotton candy clouds. The way the soft golden sunlight touches the rocks just after rising makes the rocks appear to be an even deeper red.

Estes Park, Horsetooth Rock and Red Rocks Amphitheater are among the many incredible places to in Northern Colorado to watch the sunrise.

A purple haze glazes over the mountains in Estes Park. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
The soft sun traces the outline of CSU student, Courtney Close, just after rising. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
The sun gently peaks over the mountains at Estes Park. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
Cotton candy clouds fill the sky right before the sunrise at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
The sun reaches the stands in Red Rocks Amphitheater. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
The sun peaks over the horizon into Red Rocks Amphitheater. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
CSU student, Cami Iwamiya, sits peacefully as the sun rises over Red Rocks Amphitheater. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
Colorado State University student, Clare Burnett, enjoys the sunrise in Red Rocks Amphitheater. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
The view from Horsetooth before the sun rises. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
CSU student, Katy Long, uses her head lamp to guide her up Horsetooth Mountain before the sunrise. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
From Horsetooth you can watch the sun rise over Fort Collins as a new day begins. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
The moon lingers over Horsetooth Rock as the sun approaches. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
CSU student, Katy Long, prefers sunrises over sunsets because sunrises require more effort. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens
When in Estes Park, you can see the colors of the sunrise best from the low valley. Photo credit: Jaclyn Dickens

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Collegian Print Editions
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Licensing Our Content