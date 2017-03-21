Headliners announced for 2017 Taste of Fort Collins

Fort Collins is still a few months away from binging on food, but music fans will have a chance to binge on some music in preparation for the food festival that is Taste of Fort Collins. Fans can get excited about who they will get to see perform at this year’s event, as the headliners have finally been announced for Taste of Fort Collins that will run from June 9 to 11 in Old Town.

Plain White T’s will headline on Friday, June 9. The Illinois-based rock band is marking their 20th year as a band in 2017 and with seven studio albums under their belt, they should have plenty of music to go around.

Moving on to Saturday, June 10, we have two bands set to headline. One of the headliners is St. Lucia, a South African electronic artist who has been making waves in the scene for a few short years. We also get the country music duo of Waterloo Revival to help round out the fun.

Closing Sunday, fans of ’90s music will rejoice when Gin Blossoms takes the stage. For some who have been around a while, this will be Gin Blossoms’ second time taking the stage at a Taste of Fort Collins.

You can pick up your weekend pass now for $20. To buy your tickets and for more information about the event you can visit tasteoffortcollins.com

Collegian reporter Alec Erickson can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CTV_Ace.