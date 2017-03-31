Suspect in custody after multi-agency manhunt

Authorities have the suspect in custody who led police on a manhunt near Horsetooth Reservoir late into Thursday night.

Adam Fulford was arrested early Friday morning in Horsetooth Mountain Park. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 9 a.m. that Fulford was the suspect responsible for evading police by hijacking a taxi cab, and then leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt across Fort Collins, into Loveland and to Horsetooth Reservoir.

According to the Larimer County Sherriff’s Office, Fulford was known to have outstanding felony arrest warrants for:

Failure to appear in court

A controlled substance

Special offender

Firearms and false information to a pawn broker.

Police initially attempted to contact and arrest Fulford around 7 p.m. in the Scotch Pines Condominium complex where he was living. Fulford was armed and fled. Investigators used police dogs to attempt to locate the suspect in the area, but were unsuccessful.

Upon searching Fulford’s residency, investigators found firearms and suspicious devices inside, causing them to evacuate the building unit and call the bomb squad.

The bomb squad determined that the condominium complex was safe around 12:30 a.m. after a nearly three-hour investigation. During the investigation, the team deployed a robot.

Then, Fort Collins Police Services saw a taxi leaving the area, and followed it westbound towards College Avenue. Fulford and a civilian taxi driver were inside the vehicle. The taxi turned southbound and ran a red light, and officers continued to pursue the vehicle into Loveland, westbound on Highway 34, northbound on North County Road 27, and then eastbound on West County Road 38 E.

At approximately 8:34 p.m., the taxi reached Horsetooth Mountain Park, and the driver jumped from the cab as it was still moving. Fulford took over the taxi. Officers continued the chase, while others stopped to provide aid to the taxi driver, who had been shot one time in an extremity.

Authorities then deployed spike strips in front of the taxi at about 8:30 p.m. on W County Road 38 E, west of Centennial Drive. Fulford subsequently crashed the taxi and fled on foot.

LCSO, FCPS and Larimer County Parks established a perimeter and performed a search, but Fulford evaded arrest into the early morning. Authorities suspended the search at approximately 2:24 a.m. when investigative leads in the area had been exhausted.

During the manhunt, an emergency alert was sent out to 1,100 contacts in the area to inform them that law enforcement officials were looking for an armed suspect in the area.

The following roads were blocked around Horsetooth Reservoir during the search:

West County Road 38E at Centennial Drive

West County Road 38E at Lakeview Drive

Centennial Drive one-mile north of West County Road 38E.

Aat 9:24 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Fulford was in custody.

Adam Keith Fulford is in custody. More info to follow later today. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) March 31, 2017

The taxi driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. More details about the arrest are expected to be released later today.

