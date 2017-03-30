Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Spread the Word Music Festival announces 2017 lineup

Spread the Word Music Festival announced its fifth extravaganza in downtown Denver that will feature more than a hundred bands and up-and-coming DJs.

Future_Music_Festival_2013_(8541725920).jpg
Photo courtesy of wikimedia.org

The festival will take place May 5 through May 8 and will occur at multiple downtown Denver venues.

This year’s line-up includes Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Eufórquestra, A-Mac and the Hight, Analog Son, WhiteWater Ramble, Jon Wayne And the Pain, Eminence Ensemble and more.

This four day festival will be sure to cater to all types of music-lovers. Music genres will include jam, funk, reggae, electronic, rock folk and bluegrass.

In addition to music, there will be live painters, various vendors, meet-and-greets, a silent disco, food trucks, vendors and a snowboard give-away from Never Summer.

This festival will incorporate 40 plus hours of local Colorado music across 10 stages in downtown Denver.

For the full line-up, updated announcements, tickets, videos, photos, music and more, go to spreadthewordfest.com.

Collegian reporter Taylor Felver can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @collegian_tay.

