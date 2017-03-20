Shields to be closed for two weeks longer than expected

Shields Street south of West Elizabeth Street will be closed for two more weeks than planned due to a utility line found in the digging for the new Elizabeth underpass, according to a press release from the City of Fort Collins.

Originally Shields was supposed to re-open on March 19, but construction crews discovered a third-party utility line that requires continued full closure of the street for relocation until Monday, April 3.

However, crews will use this time to jump ahead on future parts of the project that will cut down on closures and single-lanes later in the year.

Though the section of Shields that is south of Elizabeth will be closed for an extra two weeks, the Shields and Elizabeth intersection will remain open.

The City of Fort Collins encourages commuters to instead detour on University Drive and City Park Avenue.

Construction on the underpass is still expected to finish up in August by the beginning of the next academic year.

Collegian reporter Stuart Smith can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @notstuartsmith.