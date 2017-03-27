Rams carry indoor success into first outdoor meet

The Colorado State Rams track and field team opened outdoor season right where they left off during indoor season at the Fum Mcgraw Quadrangular at Jack Christiansen track on Saturday.

On both the Men’s and Women’s side, the Rams swept the University of Colorado, Wyoming and Northern Colorado in dual competition.

“It was a great `start-up’ meet for us,” CSU head coach Brian Bedard said. “One of our goals was to establish a good starting point for us. I think we accomplished what we set out to do. I think we had some real highlights. We competed very few of our distance and middle distance runners, but in most of the event areas we saw some bright spots.”

Sophomore Kelcey Bedard, the coach’s daughter and a Rocky Mountain High School graduate, highlighted the day for the women’s team, taking wins in both the hammer throw and the discus. Bedard set a new personal best and moved into 4th place in school history with a throw of 195 feet, 6 inches in the hammer.

In discus, Bedard hit another personal best with a mark of 159-4 while senior Aaliyah Pete finished second in the event with a toss of 148.5.

“(Kelcey Bedard has) been training and hitting PR throws in practice for the last couple of weeks,” Bedard said. “I thought she could PR in one or both events, so it’s not a huge surprise. Just because you’re doing that in practice doesn’t mean you’ll do that in the meet – you have to keep your composure. She’s off to a good start. I’m happy for her that her hard work is paying off.”

In the women’s 1500-meters, junior Macy Kreutz won the event with a time of 4 minutes, 33.4 seconds while junior Dominique Ward finished second in 4:34.77.

Junior Mckenzie Wright cleared 5-7.25 to win the women’s high jump. Junior Autumn Gardner also cleared 5-7.25, but finished second to Wright because of more missed attempts in the event. Senior Isobel Brown jumped 5-5.25 to finish third and complete a 1-2-3 finish for the CSU women.

The CSU men also found plenty of podium spots in the men’s high jump. Freshman Trenton Wallace won the event with a jump of 6-9. Senior Collin Scheer finished third with a leap of 6-7 while freshman Uche Obinnah and senior Nick Meihaus both cleared 6-5. Obinahh finished fourth based on misses while Meihaus finished fifth.

Indoor national champion in the shot put, Mostafa Hassan, took home first place in the discus on the men’s side. Hassan’s throw of 180-5 stands as a new personal best for the junior in the event and puts him into 12th all-time on the CSU outdoor list.

In the men’s shot put, Hassan’s teammates placed in the top-two spots. Senior Daniel Weirich won the event with a throw of 55-11 while junior Alex Blaho finished in second with a toss of 55-6.25.

The Rams are back in action next weekend in Greeley, Colorado at the Tom Benich invitational.

Collegian sports reporter Eric Wolf can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com and on twitter @eric_wolf5

