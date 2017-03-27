Pop Up Art Cart program to bring local art to Old Town Square

Old Town Square is set to be filled with art this Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The square will be the location for the Pop Up Art Cart program’s seasonal kick off. Pop Up events will then happen throughout the rest of the season, which ends in October.

“With a few exceptions, we’ll be in Old Town Square on third Thursdays, first Fridays, first Saturdays and most Sundays all summer,” said the ArtLab website. “We might also be out on other nice days if we’re able.”

The events usually take place in the First Bank parking lot. They will be expanding to also take place at the mall this spring. Their main goal is to just get art on the street.

Sponsored by ArtLab Fort Collins, the Pop Up Art Carts are meant to “showcase local artists and build awareness of the arts culture and First Friday events,” said the ArtLab website. The idea is the brainchild of local artist Bonnie Lebesch.

“Each artist creates their own, one-of-a-kind cart,” said the ArtLab website. The only requirements are that the cart has wheels, is non-motorized and that it fits through the front door at ArtLab. Aside from that, a Pop Up Art Cart can look however the artist wants.

ArtLab said they hope to have around 30 carts in the square for the entire four-hour event on Saturday. Usually the rule is that there must be three on the street at a time, so this event is the perfect place to see them all at once. They also hope to have live, local music going on throughout the day.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached online at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

- Advertisement -